Nepalese authorities visit 'no man's land' at India-Nepal border, meeting soon

The village was built on 'No Man's Land' on the Indian side, after Nepalese people encroached upon it by erecting wood and concrete structures there. 

Published: 26th July 2020 07:07 PM

By Vineet Upadhyay
Dehradun: As tensions rise at the India-Nepal border near Tanakpur town in Champawat district of Uttarakhand, Nepalese authorities of Kanchanpur district visited Brahmdev village on Sunday. 

The village residents built concrete and wooden structures on 'No Man's Land' on the Indian side,  thereby encroaching upon it. 

S N Pandey, district magistrate of Champawat said, "The district officials of the Kanchanpur district of Nepal visited the village today. We have already apprised them about our concerns. In the next meeting with them the issues will be discussed for resolution."

Chief district officer and Superintendent of Police of Armed Police Forces of Kanchanpur district visited the spot and the village to talk to its residents and survey the area. 

The CDO of the district is equivalent to the DM of an Indian district while SP of APF is equivalent of district police chief of an Indian district. 

Reports have been sent to the Union Home Ministry about the ongoing situation. District magistrate of Champawat has also spoken to the ambassador of Nepal in Delhi. 

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Nepalese residents reportedly hurled stones on Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) which guards the borders.

RK Tripathi, commandant of the Sashastra Seema Bal posted on the border where the issue has arisen said, "There has been no stone hurling and authorities of administration and police of Nepal have visited the area today. Now, the issue will be raised in the next meeting."

According to reports, Nepalese residents built around 20 wood and concrete structures in no man's land on the Indian side last week which created a rift between the Indian and Nepalese authorities, and the people. 

The matter was raised by Nepalese authorities.

The Nepalese people are claiming that the land belongs to them contrary to the claims of India that said that the land spanning about 150 square meters is 'No Man's Land'. 

According to the Indian officials, Nepalese nationals had encroached upon the area near Pillar 811 and Tanakpur barrage in Champawat district claiming it to be theirs. 

Comments

