STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

To test COVID-19 guidelines for parliamentary election, Sri Lanka holds mock poll

The parliamentary polls were initially to be held on April 25, but had to be postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 07th June 2020 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

voting

The poll date to elect a 225-member parliament is yet to be announced. (Representational Image | PTI)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka's election commission has held a mock poll in the southern Galle district to test the COVID-19 health guidelines and its preparedness for the parliamentary polls likely to be held between late July and mid August.

The parliamentary polls were initially to be held on April 25, but had to be postponed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic which prompted the authorities to announce a nationwide lockdown from March 20.

Later, the election commission shifted the date to June 20.

It was again deemed not suitable in view of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed 11 lives and infected over 1,900 people in the island nation.

A majority of the patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals.

Some 200 voters from the Ambalangoda polling division in Galle district were chosen to 'vote' at the mock poll, according to an official.

ALSO READ | Benevolence in the time of COVID-19: This Sri Lankan cafe owner feeds, shelters stranded tourists

"We wanted to learn from the exercise so that the lessons can be applied at the real election when it happens," senior election commission official Saman C Ratnayake told reporters at the Buddhist temple hall which was used for the mock poll.

The selected voters were given instructions at their homes on Saturday and were asked to bring along a pen to mark the vote while wearing a face mask.

The election commission said they had formulated guidelines to conduct the polls in close cooperation with the health authorities.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

Election chief Mahinda Deshapriya said the guidelines were revolving around social distancing, washing hands and wearing face masks.

At the mock poll, attention was given to the time it takes to cast a vote while sticking to the health guidelines.

The poll date to elect a 225-member parliament is yet to be announced.

According to officials, it is likely to be held anytime between late July and mid August.

The opposition parties and civil society groups have challenged the holding of the election in the midst of health risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 16 million voters are eligible to vote to elect 196 members under proportional representation and a further 29 members on national cumulative votes of each party based on proportional representation.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronairus lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp