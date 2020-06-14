STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Death toll in China's oil tanker explosion rises to 19

About 166 injured people are undergoing treatment in hospitals, the publicity department of the city of Wenling said.

Published: 14th June 2020 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Firefighters work amongst collapsed buildings in the aftermath of a tanker truck explosion near a highway in Wenling in eastern China's Zhejiang province Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Firefighters work amongst collapsed buildings in the aftermath of a tanker truck explosion near a highway in Wenling in eastern China's Zhejiang province Saturday, June 13, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: The death toll in the oil tanker explosion in east China's Zhejiang Province has risen to 19, the local authorities said on Sunday.

About 166 injured people are undergoing treatment in hospitals, the publicity department of the city of Wenling said.

The explosion took place on Saturday near a village along the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway, the department said.

A second blast happened when the blown-up truck fell onto a workshop near the expressway.

The explosions resulted in the collapse of some residential houses and factory workshops.

Hundreds of firefighters were sent to the scene for the rescue work.

Rescue and search efforts are underway, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Video footage of the accident posted online by the state-run CGTN TV had shown debris of the exploded vehicle flying all around, causing extensive damage to the neighbouring residential units.

Several cars and vehicles around the area also caught fire following the explosion.

Deadly road accidents are common in China, where traffic regulations are often flouted or not enforced.

The country's frequently overcrowded long-distance buses are prone to accidents, with individual incidents regularly causing dozens of deaths.

Violations of traffic laws were blamed for nearly 90 per cent of accidents that caused deaths or injuries in 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
China oil tanker explosion oil tanker explosion
India Matters
Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| Ashok Kumar, EPS)
No sense of smell or taste? You could have COVID-19
6.2% of GDP required to fight corona, says ICMR
Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)
When Sachin impressed Vengsarkar by facing Kapil Dev
Commuters rush into a BMTC bus without maintaining social distancing at the a bus stop on Ambedkar Veedhi Road in Bengaluru on Thursday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Late reporting behind spike in Bengaluru deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp