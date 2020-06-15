STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Hong Kong Disneyland to re-open after six months on June 18

A woman and a child wearing protective face masks and gloves to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus arrive to a stadium to get a nucleic acid test in Beijing, Sunday, June 14, 2020. China is reporting its highest daily total of coronavirus cases in two months after the capital's biggest wholesale food market was shut down following a resurgence in local infections. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HONG KONG: Hong Kong Disneyland will re-open June 18, as the city looks to gradually restart its economy amid a dwindling of coronavirus infections.

Hong Kong Disneyland, which has been closed since January due to the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen with limited visitor capacity.

It will also introduce social distancing measures in restaurants, rides and other facilities, while suspending activities that require close interaction such as photo sessions with Disney characters, the park said in a press release Monday.

Visitors to the park will also be asked to wear masks, as well as fill out health declaration forms and have their temperature taken upon arrival.

It is the second Disney-branded theme park to re-open globally, following Shanghai Disneyland which opened its doors to guests last month.

Hong Kong's social distancing measures, which prohibits gatherings of more than eight individuals and limits the capacity of restaurants and eateries, are currently in place until June 18.

The city has reported 1,110 cases of coronavirus infections so far, with four deaths.

