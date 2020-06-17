STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Months into coronavirus, biggest one-day case spike worries Iran

Iran reported its first coronavirus cases and deaths on the same day in February 'the Middle East's first and biggest outbreak of the virus' yet it only recently saw its highest single-day spike.

Published: 17th June 2020 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Yemen COVID-19

It said Tehran's main cemetery had some 10,000 grave sites ready for use. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TEHRAN: Months into Iran's fight against the coronavirus, doctors and nurses at Tehran's Shohadaye Tajrish Hospital still don a mask, a disposable hazmat suit and a double layer of latex gloves every day to attempt to contain a pandemic that shows no signs of slowing.

The hiss of high-flow oxygen to wheezing patients, the beeps of equipment monitoring vital signs and the crinkling rustle of passing medics have become a daily symphony here and in other hospitals across the Islamic Republic.

Iran reported its first coronavirus cases and deaths on the same day in February 'the Middle East's first and biggest outbreak of the virus' yet it only recently saw its highest single-day spike in reported cases, followed soon by the highest daily death toll in months.

The spikes, which came after a major Muslim holiday last month, have renewed fears about a potential second wave of infections sweeping across Iran.

As businesses open and people begin to move around more after weeks of closures of most stores, offices and public spaces, health experts worry that growing complacency among the country's 80 million people may further allow the virus to spread.

ALSO READ | Serum Institute of India, UNICEF supply agreement to provide pneumonia vaccine to low-income nations

Health Minister Saeed Namaki said he realised the extent of the challenge when he took a domestic flight.

'Many people have become careless, frustrated with wearing masks,' he said.

'They did not observe (social) distancing in the flight's seating and the airliner's ventilation system was not working.'

Iran saw its highest single-day total of reported new cases' 3,500 on June 5.

The number dropped in the days afterward but remain in the low 2,000s a day, around twice the lows in the last week of April and the first week of May.

The daily death tolls in Iran also broke the 100 mark for the first time since mid-April on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday this week.

The spike in cases occurred largely in Iran's oil-rich southwestern Khuzestan province, as well as the western provinces of Kermanshah and Kurdistan.

Officials link it to the Eid al-Fitr holiday that came in late May, during which families often travel to visit friends and relatives to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan, when Muslims fast from dawn to dusk.

Authorities also have reported concerns about Iran's eastern Sistan and Baluchistan province bordering Pakistan.

The spike also reflects an increase in testing, Health Ministry official Ehsan Mostafavi said.

Iran now has 130 labs across the country, running as many as 25,000 tests a day.

Some 1.3 million tests have been conducted, up from 500,000 just a month ago.

While the country is opening up, some restrictions still stand.

Friday prayers in major cities remain closed, as do schools and universities, except for a few courses.

Authorities have imposed rules to keep people spread out at indoor locations and ordered people to wear masks there and on public transportation.

But Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday that only 18% of people are observing social distancing and other measures, down from 80% about a month ago.

Before Iran reported its first cases in February, authorities denied it had reached the country for days, allowing the virus time to spread as the nation marked the 41st anniversary of its 1979 Islamic Revolution with mass demonstrations and then held a parliamentary election in which authorities desperately sought to boost turnout.

Today, the country has reported over 192,000 confirmed cases, with 9,065 deaths.

Even as Iran now acknowledges the crisis, questions remain over its figures from the outbreak.

A parliamentary report in April said Iran's death toll is likely nearly double the officially reported figures.

Even today, Iranian death tolls remain based on those who died in coronavirus wards in hospitals.

However, it's believed that many more died at home, and some families have reportedly asked doctors not to mention their loved ones died of the virus to avoid the stigma associated with COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

The Tehran municipality recently said it has prepared an extra grave site with capacity for 15,000 bodies, though it said it was intended in case of a natural disaster.

It said Tehran's main cemetery had some 10,000 grave sites ready for use.

But there's a sense that Iran's government, once overwhelmed by the crisis, has adjusted.

In a sign of business as usual, Iranian officials have resumed their rhetoric against the US, which under President Donald Trump withdrew from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers and implemented crushing sanctions.

The public too seems to want some normalcy.

On the streets of Tehran, several people who spoke acknowledged they no longer followed safety measures.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown coronavirus in Iran coronavirus death toll coronavirus pandemic
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp