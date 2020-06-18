STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nepal upgrades border outpost at Changru near disputed Kalapani

Published: 18th June 2020 04:19 PM

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PITHORGARH: Nepal has upgraded its border outpost at Changru near Kalapani and converted it into a permanent one manned by armed police personnel, an official said here on Thursday.

Earlier, Changru border outpost, manned by baton wielding policemen, used to be closed during winters from November to March every year.

Changru is located in Darchula district of Nepal.

The upgraded border post was inspected by Nepalese Army chief Purna Chandra Thapa on Wednesday, Dharchula SDM AK Shukla told PTI on Thursday.

The BOP has now been converted into a permanent one and will not be closed during winter despite extreme cold conditions, Shukla said.

Accompanied by Nepal Armed Police Force IG Shailendra Khanal, Thapa undertook an aerial survey of the entire region, the SDM said. Thapa also inspected the road being built from Dungdung to Changru security post, he said.

The upgradation of the BOP and the Army chief's visit to the area assumes significance as it was the first by him after the Nepalese Parliament passed a new map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura in India as Nepalese territory.

