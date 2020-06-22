STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China finally admits it lost 'less than 20' soldiers in clash with India

Until now, even as New Delhi had officially announced that 20 of its soldiers were killed in a clash with the PLA in Ladakh's Galwan valley, Beijing had remained tight-lipped about its casualties.

Published: 22nd June 2020 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A day after Indian media reported that India had handed over dead bodies of 16 Chinese soldiers to the People's Liberation Army (PLA), China on Monday for the first time admitted that it lost "less than 20" troops during the violent face-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh last week.

Until now, even as New Delhi had officially announced that 20 of its soldiers were killed in a clash with the PLA in Ladakh's Galwan valley, Beijing had remained tight-lipped about its casualties.

The Global Times, the mouthpiece of the Chinese Community Party regime in Beijing, in a piece quoting "Chinese experts" on Monday said that "the reason why China did not release the number" of its casualties, is that China "wants to avoid an escalation."

"If China released the number which is less than 20, the Indian government would again come under pressure," the Global Times tweeted quoting an "observer" from the piece.

The Chinese "analysts" and "observers" also accused Indian officials of placating nationalists by "making speculations on China's casualties to satisfy Indian hardliners, such as speculating that China lost more soldiers than India."

The Global Times report referred to Union minister and former Army Chief Gen. V.K. Singh who on Saturday had claimed that the number of PLA soldiers killed in the stand-off in the Galwan valley was more than 40.

The analysts in Beijing also threatened India saying, "India will be more humiliated than after the 1962 border conflict with China if it cannot control anti-China sentiment at home and has a new military conflict with its biggest neighbour."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per the observers, "is trying to respond to the nationalists and hardliners with tough talk, but he understands his country cannot have further conflict with China so he is also making an effort to cool tensions."

Quoting Chinese military observers, the Global Times said, that "an escalated, large-scale military conflict involving main Chinese troops, if that were to happen, would mean all out war just like the war in 1962, with very disproportionate casualty figures unfavourable to India."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India China border standoff Galwan Valley faceoff LAC
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp