STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan teenager kills self after failing to complete PUBG task

The resident of Hingerwal, committed suicide on Tuesday after he missed the "mission assigned to him

Published: 24th June 2020 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representative image

By PTI

LAHORE: A 16-year-old Pakistani boy allegedly killed himself after failing to complete a task while playing a popular online game, police have said.

Mohammad Zakarya, a resident of Hingerwal, committed suicide on Tuesday after he missed the "mission assigned to him while playing PUBG, according to senior police officer Ghazanfar Syed.

The boy had recently appeared for his matriculation papers. 

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is an online multiplayer battle game. We found his mobile phone on the bed with the PUBG game on at that time near his body. We immediately called the Punjab Forensic Science Agency for further investigation into the incident, Syed told Dawn.

It was purely a case of addiction as the boy used to play PUBG game for many hours a day. The boy's father also confirmed about his obsession with the online game on which he spent many hours a day, the police officer said.

This is said to be the fourth suicide in Punjab province related to the online games. Earlier, another online game Blue Whale Challenge claimed the lives of many teenagers in the country.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PUBG suicide
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp