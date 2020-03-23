STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Coronavirus: Six Indians stranded at Dubai airport due to travel restrictions

The passengers said they have contacted the Indian consulate for help several times but haven't heard back from them.

Published: 23rd March 2020 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Six Indians have been camping at the Dubai airport for the past five days after they were not allowed to board their connecting flight back home due to travel restrictions placed by India to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a media report.

The men flew into Dubai from various European countries on March 18.

They were supposed to take the Emirates EK 510 flight to New Delhi later that evening.

However, they couldn't get onto the plane as the same day India imposed a ban on all passengers arriving from Europe, the Gulf News reported on Sunday.

Since then, the men are stranded at Terminal 3 of Dubai Aiport.

Three of the six passengers hail from Punjab and one each from Rajasthan, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.

"We don't know what to do. We have been sleeping on airport benches. I don't know how long this stalemate will continue. Initially, there were seven of us but one of the passengers flew back to France on Sunday as he was tired of waiting, the paper quoted Deepak Gupta from Delhi as saying.

ALSO READ: Travel hub UAE to halt flights as coronavirus reaches Gaza

Ajmer Singh from Himachal Pradesh said he is on the edge of a nervous breakdown.

The passengers said they have contacted the Indian consulate for help several times but haven't heard back from them.

Neeraj Agrawal, head of chancery and consul (Press, Information and Culture) at the Indian Consulate in Dubai said they are trying to resolve the issue.

We are aware of the case. Unfortunately, given the current scenario, there is only so much that we can do at this stage. The airport hotels are full so we can't accommodate them there. We can't fly them to India either. That said, we are in regular touch with the airlines and local authorities to relieve the plight of stranded men, said Agarwal.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Dubai Indians stranded India lockdown Dubai flights COVID 19 UAE travel restrictions
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp