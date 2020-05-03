STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russia reports over 10,600 new coronavirus cases; total tally rises to 134,687

More than half of the 10,633 new cases reported were in Moscow, where concern is rising about whether the capital's medical facilities will be overwhelmed.

Published: 03rd May 2020 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Municipal workers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant in an area in the center of Grozny, Russia, Monday, April 6, 2020.

Municipal workers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant in an area in the center of Grozny, Russia, Monday, April 6, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Agencies

MOSCOW: Russia reported more than 10,000 new cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday, the first time the country's daily tally reached five figures.



"Over the past 24 hours, 10,633 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 85 regions. Of these, 5,345 (or 50.3 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 134,687 in 85 regions across Russia. There have been 1,280 deaths and 16,639 recoveries reported, so far, according to Johns Hopkins tracker.


