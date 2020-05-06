WATCH | Massive fire breaks out in Sharjah residential tower, several injured

By Online Desk

SHARJAH: A massive fire broke out in a residential building in Sharjah's Al Nahda on Tuesday night, leaving 12 injured, reported Gulf News.

Out of the 12 injured, 4 were hospitalized for smoke inhalation, according to reports.

The tuesday night blaze at the 48-storey high-rise identified as Abbco Tower, had charred the entire exterior of the building.

The fire which started at 9:04 pm, blazed on until the Sharjah Civil Defence teams arrived quickly and put out the fire in two hours.

Help came in from all sides with personnel from Mina and Al Nahda fire stations rushing to the scene, and even the Sharjah Police Air Wing was also pressed into action.

VISUALS

Here are visuals of the harrowing fire posted by witnesses on Twitter.

What the building looked like in the morning after the fire was put out.