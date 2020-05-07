STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UK PM Boris Johnson formally divorces second wife Marina Wheeler

The former couple married in 1993 and had four children Lara Lettice, 26, Milo Arthur, 24, Cassia Peaches, 22, and Theodore Apollo, 20  before announcing their split in 2018.

Published: 07th May 2020 02:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

British PM Boris Johnson

British PM Boris Johnson (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris johnson has finally divorced his second wife, Marina Wheeler, paving the way for him to marry his fiancee Carrie Symonds, who gave birth to their son last month, it was reported.

Wheeler applied for a decree absolute in February, which was secured before Johnson welcomed his newborn Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson on April 29, the Metro newspaper quoted The Mirror as saying in a report on Wednesday.

It is believed that both parties could end up with 4 million pounds from the settlement, the report said.

Johnson and Wheeler came to a conclusion relating to the division of money in the Central Family Court in London in February, with the case number showing they had been involved in a dispute relating to money or assets, it added.

The former couple married in 1993 and had four children Lara Lettice, 26, Milo Arthur, 24, Cassia Peaches, 22, and Theodore Apollo, 20  before announcing their split in 2018.

Johnson's fifth child is Stephanie, who was born to art advisor Helen Macintyre in 2009, after the pair had an affair while he was still married to Wheeler.

Shortly after their split was announced, he confirmed his relationship with Symonds.

Johnson was married to first wife, Allegra Mostyn-Owen (1987-1993), who he had met during their time at university when they were both 23.

