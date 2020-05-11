STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Video of woman masturbating at Ikea store in China goes viral; company says 'will be more careful'

The pornographic clip shows a woman pleasuring herself half-naked on various sofas and beds in the furniture store's showroom, while oblivious shoppers walk by in the background.

Published: 11th May 2020 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2020 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

IKEA

Logo of IKEA. (File Photo | Reuters)

By AFP

BEIJING: Ikea has said it will take "more careful" security measures in its shops in China after an explicit video of a woman masturbating in one of its stores went viral online.

The pornographic clip shows a woman pleasuring herself half-naked on various sofas and beds in the furniture store's showroom, while oblivious shoppers walk by in the background. While uncensored versions of the video have been scrubbed from Chinese social media, the Swedish company's response to the clip gained nine million views.

"We resolutely oppose and condemn this kind of behaviour, and immediately reported it to the police in the city of the suspected store," Ikea said in a statement, without revealing the name of the branch. The homeware group said on Saturday that it would take "even more careful security and public cleanliness measures" and encouraged all customers to "browse stores in an orderly and civilised way".

The identity of the woman and the person who filmed it have not been revealed. Some Chinese social media users have speculated it was a store in Guangdong province, as Cantonese -- spoken in parts of southern China -- can be heard in the background store announcements.

Baffled users online also pointed out that nobody is wearing face masks in the video, suggesting it was filmed before the coronavirus outbreak which brought China to a standstill from late January. "This woman is so brave, I don't understand, [she's] just doing it in broad daylight," read one Weibo post that gained more than 8,000 likes. "There are so many people around, I just don't understand," another wrote.

It is not the first explicit video to cause a stir on China's tightly controlled social media platforms. A Beijing branch of the Japanese clothing chain Uniqlo became infamous in 2015, after a clip of a couple having sex in one of its changing rooms went viral.

Police arrested five people, including the young couple in the video, over the matter, while Uniqlo firmly denied that it was a publicity stunt. The clip "severely violated socialist core values," the Chinese Cyberspace Administration said at the time.

Chinese citizens can face up to ten days' administrative detention for deliberate public nudity, while those who upload and disseminate obscene content online face up to 15 days' detention and a maximum fine of 3,000 yuan.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ikea Ikea masturbation Ikea woman clip Ikea woman video Ikea China
Coronavirus
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for the homeless
Scenes from Kochi port, as it eagerly waits for the INA Jalashwa ship with 698 Indians from Maldives to reach its shore. (Photo | EPS)
Op Samudra Setu: Navy ship sails back to Kochi with 698 from Maldives
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs his first digital Cabinet meeting. (Photo| AP)
Coronavirus: UK cases at a high, PM Johnson expected to extend lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Over 75 per cent COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal
Homeless people at Alandur. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Lockdown Tales: A group of friends in Delhi prepare home-cooked food for homeless people
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp