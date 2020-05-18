STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Barack Obama was a grossly incompetent President, says Donald Trump

While Trump is busy blaming Obama, US is the worst-hit country by the deadly contagion with at least 1,484,804 numbers of confirmed cases of coronavirus and over 89,399 fatalities.

Published: 18th May 2020 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus during a press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Sunday called his predecessor Barack Obama a 'grossly incompetent President' in response to the latter's criticism of United States' COVID-19 pandemic response.

"He (Obama) was an incompetent president, a grossly incompetent president. That's all I can say," Trump told reporters after arriving at the White House.

On Saturday, Obama had criticised the Trump's leadership for bungling their handling of the coronavirus pandemic, accusing them in twin commencement addresses of not "even pretending" to be in charge and asking the wrong questions.

The comments came in a speech to high school graduates of 74 historically black colleges and universities across the United States.

Obama did not mention his successor, President Trump, by name. But the comments echoed criticism of the Trump administration that Obama levelled last month in a video endorsement of former vice president Joe Biden, The Washington Post reported.

Obama said then that the pandemic had shown that "having leaders who are informed and honest and seek to bring people together" matters, the media reported.

"More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they're doing," Obama told college and university graduates on Saturday.

"A lot of them aren't even pretending to be in charge," he added.

The US is the worst-hit country by the deadly contagion with at least 1,484,804 numbers of confirmed cases of coronavirus and over 89,399 fatalities.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump Barack Obama COVID-19
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp