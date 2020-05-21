STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indians drive UK's overseas student population growth

The only other category ahead of Indian students remains those from China, up 18 per cent compared with the year ending March 2019 to 118,530.

Published: 21st May 2020 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

Indian students

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LONDON: Students from India choosing the UK as a higher education destination made up the biggest chunk of migrants to Britain last year, with their figures registering a whopping 136 per cent increase over the previous year, according to latest immigration statistics released here on Thursday.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data revealed that 49,844 Indian students were granted study visas for the UK until the year ending March 2020, which marked the largest number of grants to Indian students since the year ending September 2011.

The only other category ahead of Indian students remains those from China, up 18 per cent compared with the year ending March 2019 to 118,530.

"For the year ending December 2019, non-EU migration was at the highest level we have seen, driven by a rise in students from China and India, while the number of people arriving from EU (European Union) countries for work has steadily fallen," said Jay Lindop, Director of the Centre for International Migration, Office for National Statistics.

"We know the coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on travel since December and new analysis today shows how international travel to and from the UK has decreased in recent months," she said, indicating an expected drop in these numbers expected during the course of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 related lockdown.

Indians also continued to dominate the professional Tier 2 visa category, with half of all grants in the segment going to Indian professionals.

"Indian nationals account for half (50 per cent) of all Tier 2 visas granted, and the number of grants increased by 3 per cent to 58,114 in the year ending March 2020," the statistics revealed.

The overall net migration figures to the UK continue to reflect a post-Brexit impact, as migration from countries outside the EU rose to its highest level for 45 years but from within the economic bloc it remained in decline.

In 2019, an estimated 49,000 more EU citizens came to the UK than left - down from the "peak levels" of more than 200,000 in 2015 and early 2016.

"Overall migration levels have remained broadly stable in recent years, but new patterns have emerged for EU and non-EU migrants since 2016," added Lindop.

This in part reflects the different trends in immigration for employment and study, with EU migrants predominantly arriving for work-related reasons and non-EU migrants arriving for study, the ONS notes.

While experts warn that it is too soon to try and quantify the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on migration levels, dramatic changes are expected in the figures for foreign workers and students this year who may not be able to travel freely for their jobs and university courses.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indians in UK Indians students in UK
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp