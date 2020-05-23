STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Eid has potential of becoming a 'super-spreader' of COVID-19: South African Muslim body

The tradition of thousands of people gathering at open spaces, called Eid Gahs, after dawn for the special Eid morning prayers will also not be followed.

Published: 23rd May 2020 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2020 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Muslims offers prayers in Coimbatore

For representational purposes (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: A powerful Muslim body in South Africa has cautioned the community members about Eid turning into a "super-spreader" of the deadly coronavirus, urging them to forego the traditional ways of celebrating the festival.

The Muslim Judicial Council of South Africa (MJCSA) issued a statement on Friday, calling on Muslims to not to engage in the traditional ceremonies and prayers associated with Eid.

The community members will have to forego their usual practice of meeting for communal prayers at open spaces or visits to cemeteries, friends and family on the festival due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

"Eid can potentially become a super-spreading event, which results in many more people dying, especially if people disobey lockdown regulations and start visiting family (as) it will lose its effect if people start visiting each other at home.

Please avoid physically getting together as it puts yourself and your family at risk, the statement said.

The country has been under a nationwide lockdown since March 27.

The president had last month announced a five-phase plan to gradually ease the lockdown imposed to combat the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

For over a century, Muslims in the country's first colonised city, Cape Town, have gathered in large numbers on the beach front to eagerly await the sighting of the new crescent moon to signal the end of Ramzan and the advent of Eid the following day.

This would also have been the case this Saturday, but now the MJCSA has called on Muslims to stay away, apparently for only the second time since the tradition started.

Elders recall that the only time there had been a break was during the Second World War.

Cape Town is in the Western Cape Province, which has become the epicentre of the coronavirus in the country.

The Western Cape is in an exponential phase with the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Already there are reports of some hospitals filling up rapidly with critically-ill COVID-19 cases. We have seen a younger spectrum of people dying compared with international figures, the MJCSA said.

The MJCSA would therefore like to request (that) the community should not gather at the moon-sighting points as is customary. We recommend that families stay home on Eid day and not visit their families.," it said.

The tradition of thousands of people gathering at open spaces, called Eid Gahs, after dawn for the special Eid morning prayers will also not be followed.

Across the country, Muslim organisations have also asked people to stay away from cemeteries that they visit on Eid day to offer prayers for their deceased family members.

A plea has also been made to people to refrain from visiting their families for the usual large gatherings for lunch or dinner, and rather to greet each other through social video and video calls.

Meanwhile, religious leaders from all faiths met President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, urging him to allow opening of churches, mosques, temples and synagogues with strict control measures.

However, no decision was taken on the matter.

According to the Johns Hopkins University data, South Africa has so far reported 20,125 confirmed cases and 397 deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
South Africa Muslim body eid Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
This Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread awareness about COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp