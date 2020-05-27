STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China says situation at India border 'overall stable and controllable' 

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, during a media briefing here, said that China's position on the border-related issues is clear and consistent.

Published: 27th May 2020 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Soldiers stand guard as vehicles pass through Zojila Pass on their way to frontier region of Ladakh (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BEIJING: China on Wednesday said that the situation at the border with India is "overall stable and controllable," and both the countries have proper mechanisms and communication channels to resolve the issues through dialogue and consultation.

The comments by the Foreign Ministry spokesman came in the backdrop of the continuing standoff between the militaries of India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, during a media briefing here, said that China's position on the border related issues is clear and consistent.

"We have been following the important consensus reached by the two leaders and strictly observing the agreements between the two countries," he said, apparently referring to the directions of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their two informal summits, asking the militaries of the two countries to take more confidence building measures to maintain peace and tranquillity along the borders.

ALSO READ | India plans to match Chinese mobilisation, says won't stop border infra projects

The foreign ministry's remarks came a day after President Xi ordered the military to scale up the battle preparedness, visualising the worst-case scenarios and asked it to resolutely defend the country's sovereignty.

Zhao said: "We are committed to safeguarding our territorial sovereignty and security, and safeguarding peace and stability in the border areas. Now the China-India border area situation is overall stable and controllable".

"Between the two countries, we have good border-related mechanism and communication channels. We are capable of resolving the issues properly through dialogue and consultation," he said, confirming reports that the diplomatic efforts were on to ease the border tensions.

The nearly 3,500-km-long LAC is the de-facto border between the two countries.

Several areas along the LAC in Ladakh and North Sikkim have witnessed major military build-up by both the Indian and Chinese armies recently, in a clear signal of escalating tension and hardening of respective positions by the two sides even two weeks after they were engaged in two separate face-offs.

India has said the Chinese military was hindering normal patrolling by its troops along the LAC in Ladakh and Sikkim and strongly refuted Beijing's contention that the escalating tension between the two armies was triggered by trespassing of Indian forces across the Chinese side.

ALSO READ | India's top military brass meets PM Modi amid escalating border tension with China

The Ministry of External Affairs said all Indian activities were carried out on its side of the border, asserting that India has always taken a very responsible approach towards border management.

At the same time, it said, India was deeply committed to protect its sovereignty and security.

"Any suggestion that Indian troops had undertaken activity across the LAC in the Western sector or the Sikkim sector is not accurate.

Indian troops are fully familiar with the alignment of the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border areas and abide by it scrupulously," MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at an online media briefing last week.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indo-China relations India-China standoff China PLA chinese army Diplomacy
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp