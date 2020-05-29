STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Twitter flags Trump's tweet again; says it violated rules about 'glorifying violence'

Twitter's latest move can further escalate tensions between the president and social media platforms, the US media commented.

Published: 29th May 2020 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 10:43 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A defiant Twitter on Friday flagged a fresh tweet from Donald Trump for violating its rules against "glorifying violence", hours after the US president signed an executive order aimed at stripping social media giants like Twitter and Facebook of legal immunity for the content posted by third-party users.

The move came after Trump tweeted that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" in reference to the ongoing unrest in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed African-American man who pleaded for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck.

Twitter had earlier added fact-check links to two of Trump's tweets, enraging Trump.

"These thugs are dishonouring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!" Trump tweeted.

Twitter flagged the tweet, which is now only visible if one clicks on Twitter's flag.

"This Tweet violated the Twitter rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain accessible," the social media company said.

Floyd was seen pinned down in a video by a white police officer and later died.

He could be heard screaming, "I can't breathe," on the video of the incident.

The video of Floyd's death has now caused outrage in the city of Minneapolis and all over the country.

Residents of the city have been protesting his death since Tuesday. According to Twitter, it generally takes action on tweets that violate its rules.

"However, we recognise that sometimes it may be in the public interest to allow people to view Tweets that would otherwise be taken down.

We consider content to be in the public interest if it directly contributes to understanding or discussion of a matter of public concern," it said.

"At present, we limit exceptions to one critical type of public-interest content- Tweets from elected and government officials- given the significant public interest in knowing and being able to discuss their actions and statements," it said.

"As a result, in rare instances, we may choose to leave up a Tweet from an elected or government official that would otherwise be taken down," it said.

The White House later dared Twitter by re-posting Trump's tweet.

Twitter also flagged the re-posted tweet.

Trump, who has more than 80 million followers on Twitter, signed an executive order on Thursday aimed at stripping social media giants of legal immunity for the content posted by third-party users after Twitter added fact-check links to two of his tweets.

The executive order calls for new regulations, under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, to make it that social media companies that engage in censoring or any political conduct will not be able to keep their liability shield.

Trump on Friday again accused Twitter of targeting him and his supporters as he continued his attacks on social media platforms.

"Twitter is doing nothing about all of the lies & propaganda being put out by China or the radical left Democrat Party.

They have targeted Republicans, Conservatives & the President of the United States. Section 230 should be revoked by Congress.

Until then, it will be regulated!," Trump tweeted after the social media giant flagged his tweet on the Minneapolis unrest.

Twitter's latest move can further escalate tensions between the president and social media platforms, the US media commented.

President Trump, who is seeking a second term in November, has already threatened to shut down social media platforms.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Trump Twitter Twitter trump row
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp