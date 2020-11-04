STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trump Jr draws flak for inaccurate world map; shows India in blue without Kashmir, north-east

Trump Jr drew flak on social media for the tweet and for showing Kashmir and the North-east states in a colour different from the rest of India.

Published: 04th November 2020 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

Donald Trump Jr. (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Donald Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump, drew flak and criticism on Wednesday for posting an inaccurate world map drenched in the red colour of the Republican Party and one which showed the whole of India as blue, the colour of the Democratic Party, with the exception of Kashmir and north-east states.

"Okay, finally got around to making my electoral map prediction," Trump Jr said in a Twitter post along with the world map on Tuesday as the US began voting in the 2020 presidential election, implying that the entire world is voting for and supporting his father and the Republican Party.

The map showed all the countries, including water bodies and Antarctica, coloured red, with the exception of the state of California, India, Mexico, Liberia, Cuba and China coloured blue - the hue of the Democratic party.

However, while India was coloured blue, Jammu and Kashmir and the North-East states were coloured red.

The Indian borders were also inaccurate in the map.

Trump Jr drew flak on social media for the tweet and for showing Kashmir and the North-east states in a colour different from the rest of India.

"So much for the friendship with Trump Senior. Junior has placed India firmly with @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris though interestingly Jr. believes J&K & the NorthEast go against the rest of India & will vote Trump. Someone needs to take his colouring pencils away," former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted, "The price of Namo's bromance: Kashmir & the NorthEast cut off from the rest of India, & the whole filthy" place relegated by Don Jr to the realm of hostiles, along with China & Mexico. So much for the crores spent on obsequious serenading stadium events!" Senior Fellow and Director of the Middle East Security Program at the Center for a New American Security Ilan Goldenberg tweeted, "I'm pretty sure Don Jr. confused Iran and India on a world map. That's my theory and I'm sticking to it."

Democratic nominee from New York Jamaal Bowman tweeted, "Fully fund Social Studies. This is a mess.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Donald Trump Donald Trump Jr Democratic Party Republican Party US Elections 2020
