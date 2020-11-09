STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Car bomb blast in Kandahar kills at least four, injures two dozen others

Eyewitnesses said that the blast destroyed several shops and houses and that some people could still be under the rubble.

Published: 09th November 2020 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion

No group has taken responsibility for the car bomb explosion so far.  (Express Illustrations)

By ANI

KABUL: A car bomb has exploded in Afghanistan's second-largest city, Kandahar, leading to several deaths, including among civilians, local sources told Sputnik on Monday.

The explosion occurred late on Sunday night, targeting the Shahra Battalion (Shahra Kandak) in Kandahar's Maiwand district, local security sources told Sputnik, adding that there were several dead and injured among both the military personnel and civilians.

A source at Mirwais Hospital in Kandahar told Sputnik that 24 people were injured in the explosion, including 13 police officers and 11 civilians.

The source said that there were at least four dead: a child, two women and one man.

Eyewitnesses said that the blast destroyed several shops and houses and that some people could still be under the rubble.

Earlier on Monday, a Kandahar police spokesman said that three soldiers were wounded in the attack.

No group has taken responsibility for the car bomb explosion so far. 

Kandahar Blast
