SEE PICS | Here are images of Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple set in backdrop of desert

By Online Desk

With more than 2,000 sculptors working on the intricate carvings of Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple, the first look images released online look surreal.

We have been given a sneak peek into the grandeur that awaits when the temple opens up to all in 2022.

The Baps Swaminarayan Sanstha, the organisation building the temple released the photos to UAE's national mouthpiece, The National.

Set in the backdrop of a middle eastern desert, the temple adorning ancient script-based stories on its walls, looks like a sight to behold.

(Photo | Baps Hindu Mandir)

The carvings on the temple located in the Abu Mureikha area, depict musicians, dancers, elephants, even camels.

“With the support of the community and guidance from the leadership in India and the UAE, the work on the historic mandir is progressing,” said Ashok Kotecha, BAPS Hindu Mandir spokesperson.

(Photo | Baps Hindu Mandir)

The stonework is being handcrafted back in India, with the marble brought in from Italy and sandstone from Rajasthan.

He added that artisans have carved up to 25,000 cubic feet of stone in different sites in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

(Photo | Baps Hindu Mandir)

Swami Brahmavihari, the head of the temple and the one who oversees the international relations at Baps, is in UAE to check on the preparations on the site.

The final blueprint reveals water bodies circling the temple complex, a large amphitheater that will overlook the shrine, two small waterfalls that flank the entrance steps, a library and a community centre.

The designs are reminiscent of the temples one sees in India, so much so that even in UAE they will not be using any steel or iron reinforcements.

The base materials like Marble columns and sandstone structures will be taken to UAE and fitted there.

(Photo | Baps Hindu Mandir)

Back home in Delhi, the Baps group has built temples under the same construction technique -- like the Akshardham.

The shrine will stand for the peaceful coexistence of all religions and will invite people from all walks of life to practice their faith.

(With inputs from PTI)