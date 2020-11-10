STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

SEE PICS | Here are images of Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple set in backdrop of desert

Set in the backdrop of a middle eastern desert, the temple adorning ancient script-based stories on its walls, looks like a sight to behold.

Published: 10th November 2020 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

An impression of the outer structure of the Hindu temple showing the seven spires to represent the Emirates.

An impression of the outer structure of the Hindu temple showing the seven spires to represent the Emirates. (Photo | Baps Hindu Mandir)

By Online Desk

With more than 2,000 sculptors working on the intricate carvings of Abu Dhabi's first Hindu temple, the first look images released online look surreal.

We have been given a sneak peek into the grandeur that awaits when the temple opens up to all in 2022. 

The Baps Swaminarayan Sanstha, the organisation building the temple released the photos to UAE's national mouthpiece, The National.

Set in the backdrop of a middle eastern desert, the temple adorning ancient script-based stories on its walls, looks like a sight to behold. 

(Photo | Baps Hindu Mandir)

The carvings on the temple located in the Abu Mureikha area, depict musicians, dancers, elephants, even camels.

“With the support of the community and guidance from the leadership in India and the UAE, the work on the historic mandir is progressing,” said Ashok Kotecha, BAPS Hindu Mandir spokesperson.

(Photo | Baps Hindu Mandir)

The stonework is being handcrafted back in India, with the marble brought in from Italy and sandstone from Rajasthan.

He added that artisans have carved up to 25,000 cubic feet of stone in different sites in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

(Photo | Baps Hindu Mandir)

Swami Brahmavihari, the head of the temple and the one who oversees the international relations at Baps, is in UAE to check on the preparations on the site. 

The final blueprint reveals water bodies circling the temple complex, a large amphitheater that will overlook the shrine, two small waterfalls that flank the entrance steps, a library and a community centre. 

The designs are reminiscent of the temples one sees in India, so much so that even in UAE they will not be using any steel or iron reinforcements.

The base materials like Marble columns and sandstone structures will be taken to UAE and fitted there.

(Photo | Baps Hindu Mandir)

Back home in Delhi, the Baps group has built temples under the same construction technique -- like the Akshardham.

The shrine will stand for the peaceful coexistence of all religions and will invite people from all walks of life to practice their faith.

(With inputs from PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abu Dhabi temple Baps Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp