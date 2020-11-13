STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PPP will form next government of Gilgit-Baltistan: Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan had earlier announced that it will hold elections to the Gilgit-Baltistan legislative assembly on November 15.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (File | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday expressed optimism that his party will form the next government in Gilgit-Baltistan through the votes of the people.

"We are fighting for the right to rule, right to property and right to employment of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. Now the days are gone when the Gilgit-Baltistan government would be of the party ruling Islamabad. Now the government in Gilgit-Baltistan will decide who rules Islamabad," he said while addressing public meetings at different places in Gilgit, reported The News.

The PPP chairman also alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan had totally ignored Gilgit-Baltistan in the last two years, while he will fulfill all the promises he made with the people of the region.

"Like the past, this time around too our candidates will achieve a landslide victory," The News quoted Zardari.

"When other parties saw the PPP leadership campaigning in the elections, they also sent their main leadership to Gilgit Baltistan. This is the victory of jiyalas of Gilgit Baltistan," he also said.

He paid tribute to the PPP workers for running an excellent campaign and asked them to continue their hard work till the evening of November 15.

Pakistan had earlier announced that it will hold elections to the Gilgit-Baltistan legislative assembly on November 15.

