STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

No plans to concede? Trump to attend 'his own inauguration', says White House press secretary

McEnany, the White House Press Secretary, appeared for an interview on Fox Business as a senior adviser to Trump's campaign and pushed back when asked if Trump would attend Biden's inauguration.

Published: 14th November 2020 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Evading the question whether President Trump would attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, Kayleigh McEnany on Friday stated that Donald Trump plans to 'attend his own inauguration'.

McEnany, the White House Press Secretary, appeared for an interview on Fox Business as a senior adviser to Trump's campaign and pushed back when asked if Trump would definitely attend Biden's inauguration, reported The Hill.

ALSO READ | US' Operation Warp Speed unmatched in scale to tackle COVID-19, says Trump; rules out lockdown possibility

"President Trump believes he will be President Trump, have a second term," Top Trump aide said, adding that litigation is the first step and there were many steps until Inauguration Day in January.

"I think the president will attend his own inauguration....He would have to be there, in fact," The Hill quoted McEnany when asked if it would look bad if Trump did not attend his successor's nomination.

Biden, in his third attempt at the White House, defeated Trump in a closely contested election to become the 46th president of the United States.

The former vice president was declared the President-elect after victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

However, Trump refused to concede defeat, saying that the election was "far from over", and promised legal challenges by his re-election campaign. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
donald trump US elections 2020 US Polls 2020 White House
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp