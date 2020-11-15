WATCH | Here's why Germany's unique COVID-19 advertisement is winning hearts of netizens

By Online Desk

With coronavirus cases surging once again in Europe, countries are adopting their own unique measures to combat its second wave and Germany is not too far behind.

An advertisement by the German government has gone viral that advocates for 'stay home, save lives' slogan but here's what makes it so special - It intends to reward patience and honours the heroism in staying home to cut the chain of transmission.

German government's new COVID ad is going viral. 'We stayed on our asses' pic.twitter.com/ml4BGO3b0D — Norbert Elekes (@NorbertElekes) November 15, 2020

In the ad, an old man is seen being interviewed about covid-19 crisis and recounts how he made a contribution to stop the spread of the pandemic by staying home in the 'winter of 2020' when he was a 22-year-old engineering student.

He goes on to say that it was his 'laziness' that saved the day, when the 'fate' of the country laid in the hands of the youth.

The ad, that has struck a chord with netizens seems to be aimed specifically at the younger population in a bid to encourage them to show restraint and seeks to positively reinforce citizens to stay at home and resist the urge to step out for the greater and future collective good.

Germany has so far reported over 8,00,000 lakh coronavirus cases and more than 12,000 deaths.