Indian-Americans protest outside Pakistani Consulate demanding justice for 26/11 victims

Digital vans were also stationed outside the Pakistani mission displaying images from the 26/11 attack, including a photo of Taj Hotel in Mumbai.

Published: 27th November 2020 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Several people from the Indian diaspora protested outside the Pakistan Consulate here on the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, demanding that perpetrators of the attacks be brought to justice.

Carrying banners and posters, several members of the Indian-American community, joined by people of other backgrounds and nationalities, demonstrated outside the Pakistani mission here on a cold and rainy Thursday.

The group then also went to Times Square, demanding justice for the victims of the 26/11 attacks.

The people carried the Indian and American flags and posters that read 'Stop Pak Terrorism', 'Stand Against Terrorism', 'Say No To Terrorism' and 'We Demand Justice'.

Ganesh Iyer from New Jersey, who participated in the protest, told PTI that Pakistan "continues to espouse cross-border terrorism and it is the epicenter of terrorism".

"Terrorism is a global humanitarian concern and the whole world should be acting together and speaking in one voice" demanding that Pakistan act against the terror groups on its soil.

He said the menace of terrorism continues unabated from Pakistan, threatening peace and security in the region.

He added that even after 12 years of the Mumbai attacks, Pakistan has not acted against the perpetrators of the 26/11 attacks, in which people of several nationalities, including Americans and Israelis were killed.

"People from various nationalities came together for the protest, demanding justice for the victims of 26/11.

"It is a grim reminder that even after 12 years, nothing has been done so far to bring the perpetrators of the attacks to justice," he said, adding that sanctions must be imposed if Islamabad fails to take action against terror groups operating on its soil.

Digital vans were also stationed outside the Pakistani mission displaying images from the 26/11 attack, including a photo of the iconic Taj Hotel in Mumbai that was attacked by terrorists of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Similar protests against Pakistan also took place in Washington DC and other US cities.

Iyer said not just Indians, but people from other nationalities also joined the protests giving a "clarion call" and demanding that perpetrators of the heinous terror attacks are brought to justice.

