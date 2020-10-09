STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan man kills sister after she elopes with boy

The girl was in love with a boy from her village in Sattukatla, a low-income thickly populated area, and recently she eloped with him.

Published: 09th October 2020 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Gun

For representational purposes

By PTI

LAHORE: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 17-year-old girl was shot dead allegedly by his brother after she eloped with a boy in a village in Pakistan's Punjab province.

The girl was in love with a boy from her village in Sattukatla, a low-income thickly populated area, and recently she eloped with him.

A council of the elderly people of the area ordered the family of the boy to ensure safe return of the girl to her family, police said.

The boy's family told the council that he wanted to marry the girl, but the council insisted that first the girl should be handed over to the family.

On Thursday, when the boy's family dropped the girl at her house, her brother, Mohsin, allegedly fired gun shots at her after heated arguments.

She died on the spot and the brother fled after committing the crime.

"We are investigating whether the girl's father is also involved in her murder as no one from the family is willing to become complainant in the FIR against the alleged killer," the official said.

Honour killings are common in Pakistan.

According to Human Rights Watch, over 1,000 women are killed annually in Pakistan over unacceptable amorous relationships, defiance of physical or cyber-gendered spaces, brazenness in dressing and language or perceived immorality.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Honour killings Pakistan honor killing
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp