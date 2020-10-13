STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Filmmaker Hajooj Kuka's trial raises concerns over freedom in new Sudan

Hajooj Kuka was tried and sentenced to prison on vague charges often used by the former government to enforce its conservative interpretation of religion.

Sudanese film director Hajooj Kuka speaks during an interview in Khartoum

Sudanese film director Hajooj Kuka speaks during an interview in Khartoum. (Photo AP)

By Associated Press

CAIRO: More than a year after the overthrow of Sudanese strongman Omar al-Bashir, amid the promise of new leadership, Sudanese film director Hajooj Kuka was arrested during a theater workshop by the security forces that had served al-Bashir for years.

The jarring episode, including alleged beatings by guards, rattled Kuka and other artists and activists, who say that the country has a long way to go before it can overcome the legacy of three decades of autocratic rule under al-Bashir.

Although a higher court overturned the ruling and released Kuka earlier this month, the case has raised concerns about personal freedoms in Sudan.

The country has been ruled by a joint civilian-military government for 14 months, after a popular uprising led to the military's ouster of al-Bashir in April 2019 and put the country on a fragile path to democracy.

"While these rules exist, we will never have a freedom of expression," Kuka said.

Kuka, who is a member of the film academy that awards the Oscars, was one of a group of young artists taking part in a three-day theater workshop in August when neighbours complained about the noise, and the fact that women and men were mixing at the event.

The organizers responded by lowering the volume, but the dispute escalated.

One of the neighbours physically assaulted Duaa Tarig, an artist and office manager for Civic Lab, the organisation hosting the workshop.

Other neighbours beat and threw stones at participants and staff.

Dozens were trapped for a couple of hours before the police arrived.

When they did, they took 11 artists, including Kuka and Tarig, along with several neighbors, to a police station.

The neighbours were quickly released, according to both artists.

The artists, however, were tried and sentenced in mid-September to two months in prison on charges of public disturbance and violating public safety measures amid the pandemic.

"The circumstances of the case including the charges combined with the police abuse and the sentences against the artists highlight the continuation of infringement on basic rights," said Mohammed Osman, Sudan researcher at Human Rights Watch.

Sudan's Justice Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment, other than refer to a previously released statement that it is working to reform the country's legal system in order to "establish a state of law."

A government spokesman did not return numerous phone calls.

After Kuka and his fellow artists were arrested, they said they were beaten and intimidated.

When Tarig lost consciousness after allegedly being hit by a police officer, the other arrested artists started to chant slogans they used in last year's anti-government protests.

That seemed to only anger security officers more, who then decided to press charges against them, the artists and their lawyer Othman al-Basry said.

More than a year after al-Bashir's ouster, the laws that empower Sudan's security state have not changed, Kuka said.

Promises for reform have often run up against an alliance between Islamist officials and security forces that was forged to underpin al-Bashir's rule and has outlasted his overthrow.

According to the Strategic Initiative for Women in the Horn of Africa, a rights group, the Sudanese judiciary system continues to be influenced by what the group described as the militant Islamist ideology of the former leadership.

