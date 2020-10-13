STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'God help us if Donald Trump wins re-election': Palestinian premier on US elections 2020

The Palestinians have traditionally refrained from taking an explicit public position in American presidential elections.

Published: 13th October 2020 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump waves from the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian prime minister has said it will be disastrous for his people and the world at large if President Donald Trump wins re-election next month.

Speaking remotely to European lawmakers, Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said the last four years of the Trump administration have greatly harmed the Palestinians.

"If we are going to live another four years with President Trump," he said, God help us and the whole world, Shtayyeh said on Monday.

The comments were posted on his Facebook page.

​ALSO READ | COVID-19 survivor Donald Trump says he wants to 'kiss everyone' on Florida campaign trail

Shtayyeh's comments reflected the sense of desperation on the Palestinian side after a series of US moves that have left them weakened and isolated.

The Palestinians severed ties with Trump after he recognised contested Jerusalem as Israel's capital in late 2017 and subsequently moved the American Embassy to the holy city.

Trump has also cut off hundreds of millions of dollars of American aid to the Palestinians, shut the Palestinian diplomatic offices in Washington and issued a Mideast plan this year that largely favoured Israel.

The Palestinians have rejected the plan out of hand.

The Trump administration also has persuaded two Arab countries, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel and promised that other Arab nations will follow suit.

ALSO WATCH:

These deals have undercut the traditional Arab consensus that recognition of Israel only come in return for an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal a rare source of leverage for the Palestinians.

Shtayyeh expressed hope that a victory by the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would raise prospects for a peace deal.

"If things are going to change in the United States I think this will reflect itself directly on the Palestinian-Israeli relationship," he said.

"And it will reflect itself also on the bilateral Palestinian-American relationship."

