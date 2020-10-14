STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US elections 2020: Biden is the 'worst candidate in the history of America', says President Trump

He criticised Biden for his views on migrants and troop deployment in the Mid-east.

Published: 14th October 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump (left) and Democratic Party opponent Joe Biden (right) (Photos | AP)

US President Donald Trump (left) and Democratic Party opponent Joe Biden (right) (Photos | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has described his presidential challenger Joe Biden as "the single worst candidate in the history of America", referring to a few recent gaffes of the Democratic leader.

Republican incumbent Trump, 74, and challenger Biden, 77, are locked in a close contest for the November 3 elections.

"I'm running against the single worst candidate in the history of American presidential politics and you know what that does? That puts more pressure on me.

Can you imagine if you lose to a guy like this?" Trump told his supporters in the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Trump recalled how recently Biden, mid-speech, forgot the name of former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney.

"It's unbelievable. It's disgusting. It's disgraceful. If he wins the radical left will be running the country. He won't be running the country. The radical left will takeover. And how about (that), Pennsylvania? So he says there will be no fracking. No fracking!" the president said, as his supporters jeered Biden.

With the elections just 21 days away, Trump exuded confidence of winning the eastern swing state.

"And we are going to win four more years in the White House," he said.

"This election is a simple choice. If Biden wins, China wins. All these other countries win. We get ripped off by everybody. If we win, you win, Pennsylvania wins, and America wins. Very simple," he said.

"For years the selfish and corrupt political class betrayed the people of Pennsylvania. You know that. And the people of our country. Career politicians like Joe Biden lied to you," the president said.

He criticised Biden for his views on migrants and troop deployment in the Mid-east.

"Biden's a servant of the radical globalists, the wealthy donors, the big money special interest who shipped away your jobs, shut down your factories and you know it. Because you really suffered right in this area.

"Threw open your borders and ravaged our cities while sacrificing American blood (soldiers) and treasure in these ridiculous, endless foreign wars. They're (soldiers) all coming back home. Don't worry. They're all coming back home. Soon. They're already on their way," Trump said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden Donald Trump US elections 2020
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp