STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Trump says will win by 'bigger' margin, seeks 'thundering' defeat for rival Biden

At one point of time, as Trump was speaking, the mike suddenly stopped working apparently due to a technical snag. The crowd shouted "fake news turn it back on!"

Published: 22nd October 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has exuded confidence that he will win the November 3 election by a bigger margin than that of 2016 and urged his supporters to deliver a "thundering" defeat to his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

In his hour-long speech at an election rally here, Trump reiterated that his challenger Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris, if elected, would convert the US into a socialist country.

"It's time to send a message to these wealthy liberal hypocrites by delivering Joe Biden, sleepy Joe, a thundering defeat on November 3rd. Got to get out and vote," Trump told his supporters in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Encouraged by the high level of energy and enthusiasm of thousands of his supporters, with a large number of them waiting for hours on a chilly night, Trump asserted that his victory on November 3 is going to be bigger than that of 2016.

"This is going to be bigger than four years ago. There is more enthusiasm," he said amidst a huge applause from his supporters.

"The crowds are bigger. They will never be forgotten again not after this one. They tried to find out, who are all these people that showed up last time. Now they are finding out again except even more so. Now you see what's going on though with the lines and everything," he said.

Biden, 77, is leading the polls. However, Trump's rallies in particularly in the battle ground States have been attracting massive crowds. The hour-long speech of the US President was marked with applause and cheers from his supporters.

"In our lifetimes, we'll never see a president like Donald Trump again," Congressman Mike Kelly said in his brief remarks reflecting the sentiments of his supporters.

At one point of time, as Trump was speaking, the mike suddenly stopped working apparently due to a technical snag. The crowd shouted "fake news turn it back on!" The microphone was back in about a minute and the president quipped that the brief outage was likely caused by "crooked Hillary." Trump reiterated that his challenger Biden and his running mate Senator Harris, if elected, would convert the US into a socialist country.

"Only by voting for me can you save your fracking in Pennsylvania. We are going to have a great time because you are going or reject the radical left. The United States I'll say and I'll say it a thousand times, the United States will never be a socialist nation," he asserted.

Listing out his achievements, Trump asserted that his administration has revived the country's economy, that was badly hit by COVID-19, in less than six months. The next years is going to be the greatest. Unemployment rate is now in single digits and will drop further, he said.

The president accused China of spreading coronavirus in the US and the world. He said that if not for the virus, he would not have to campaign in places like Erie because he would be so far ahead of his rivals. Trump claimed the coronavirus pandemic was nearing its end.

"We're rounding the turn on the pandemic," Trump said.

According to Philadelphia Inquirer, Erie as is one of the most hotly contested and symbolically weighted parts of Pennsylvania.

"Erie County became a symbol of Trump's white, working class support in 2016, and is being nationally watched for clues about how strongly he has retained his hold on those voters," the daily reported. Trump exuded confidence of winning this battle ground State.

"If we win Pennsylvania, we win the whole thing," he said.

Interestingly, the campaign played a video of Biden on fracking during Trump's speech. Biden and Harris want to ban fracking and kill American jobs, Trump said.  The president slammed Biden for his policies and continued to raise the allegations of corruption against him and his son Hunter Biden.

Trump thanked his countrymen for electing a non-politician like him.

"If I don't sound like a typical Washington politician, it's because I'm not a politician. And if I don't always play by the rules of the Washington establishment, it's because I was elected to fight for you and nobody has ever fought for you harder than I have. That I can tell you. I'm fighting so hard because I love my country," Trump said.

"Joe Biden has made a corrupt bargain exchange for his party's nomination. He's handed control of his party over to socialists. I added another word, communists, Marxists, left-wing extremists. And they're full of hate and rage and scorn for the middle class and for everybody. Frankly, for the middle class and for everybody," he said.

"The fact is whether you like it or not, whether you want to hear it or not, Biden is a corrupt politician. He is a corrupt politician. And smoking gun emails show that the Biden family sold the Vice Presidency for a very, very substantial amount of money," Trump claimed.

"More money than anybody would believe. He let China plunder our jobs while his family raked in millions of dollars from China and foreign nations," Trump alleged.

"The Bidens got rich while Pennsylvania got robbed and so did the rest of our country. If Biden wins, China wins. If Biden wins, China will own the USA and you know it," he alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Donald Trump Joe Biden us presidential elections
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp