STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China defends its COVID-19 vaccine after Bolsonaro's guinea pig jibe

Bolsonaro said the Chinese vaccine has not yet completed testing, which is the case with all potential vaccines for the virus

Published: 23rd October 2020 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China on Thursday defended its vaccine research and development capabilities, a day after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro cancelled plans to buy a potential COVID-19 vaccine from it with a jibe that the Brazilian people will not be 'anyone's guinea pig'.

"The Brazilian people will not be anyone's guinea pig," Bolsonaro said on Wednesday, a day after Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said Brazil wants to buy 46 million doses of China's Sinovac vaccine for the immunisation programme.

China's Sinovac vaccine was being tested by Brazil's research centre Butantan Institute and still needs to be approved by the health regulator to be used in the population. Asked for his reaction to Bolsonaro's comments, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing that "China's vaccines R &D leads the world".

He said four vaccines of China are currently in phase three clinical trial stage.

"Chinese vaccines R&D indeed spoken off highly by various countries," he said, adding that China is also part of COVAX, the World Health Organisation' alliance to equitably distribute COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

Bolsonaro said the Chinese vaccine has not yet completed testing, which is the case with all potential vaccines for the virus.

"My decision is to not purchase such a vaccine." Brazil has been one of the countries worst affected by the coronavirus. It has had nearly 5.3 million confirmed cases - the third-highest tally in the world after the US and India - and is second only to the US in terms of deaths, with nearly 155,000 registered so far, according to data collated by Johns Hopkins University.

Bolsonaro's decision came as a dampener for China's push to use its vaccines as a diplomatic tool to enhance its global image with the supply of coronavirus vaccines to especially developing countries. However, Zhao said that China is "committed that once deployed and put into use our vaccines will be for the global public good."

"China will contribute to the accessibility and affordability of the vaccines in developing countries", he said, adding that China and Brazil have seen sound cooperation in COVID-19 control.

"We believe that such cooperation will contribute to our final and absolute victory over the virus in China, Brazil and around the world," he said.

Brazil's decision on Sinovac followed Bangladesh's decision to stall the phase-3 trial after the Chinese firm asked the Bangladeshi government to co-finance it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China COVID-19 vaccine Jair Bolsonaro Brazil
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Handset makers to add 50,000 jobs in 2021: India Cellular Chairman Pankaj Mahindroo
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp