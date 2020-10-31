STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan military claims to have killed terrorist in Balochistan

A large cache of arms and communication equipment have also been recovered from their hideout, said the military's media wing.

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: The media wing of Pakistan's military on Saturday claimed that one terrorist was killed during an intelligence-based operation on a militant hideout in Balochistan's Kech district, while a soldier of the Pakistan Army was injured during the exchange of fire.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) claimed that the terrorist was involved in the killing of innocent people, extortion and attacking security forces, reported ARY News.

A large cache of arms and communication equipment have also been recovered from their hideout, said the military's media wing.

According to ARY News, the ISPR claims to have killed at least two terrorists during an encounter in Balochistan in September.

Pakistan earlier this month suffered a major setback as Financial Action Task Force (FATF) declared that the country will continue to remain on it's Grey List.

The anti-terror financing watchdog had also asked it to continue to work on implementing action plan to address its strategic deficiencies including demonstrating that its law enforcement agencies are identifying and investigating the widest range of terrorist financing activity and demonstrating that prosecutions result in effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions.

It also asked Pakistan to demonstrate effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions against all designated terrorists, identifying and freezing assets and prohibiting access to funds and financial services.

