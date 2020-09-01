STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Trump will bring reforms in US' 'broken' immigration system in second term, says VP Mike Pence

Pence said the four million members of the Indian diaspora across the US represent some of the best people in this country and they're creating wealth and prosperity.

Published: 01st September 2020 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump (centre) and Vice President Mike Pence (left) (Photo | AP)

US President Donald Trump (centre) and Vice President Mike Pence (left) (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Mike Pence on Monday said the second term of President Donald Trump would see a reform in the country's broken immigration system, with a focus on the intake of immigrants on the basis of merit.

Acknowledging that there were challenges in the country's immigration system, he said that Trump, who is seeking re-election in the November 3 presidential election, has been working to secure the border and fix the broken immigration system.

"As the President and I have spoken many times, part of that second term agenda is going to be the kind of immigration reform that's built on the principle of a merit-based immigration system," he said during a virtual event on the US-India organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), a non-profit organisation.

ALSO READ | Best yet to come for India and US: Mike Pence as he calls Trump, PM Modi 'larger than life figures'

He said that President Trump wants to fix the broken immigration system.

"We want people to come to this country that are ready to participate, ready to contribute as people from India have done as people in the United States have done," he said.

"So, I just want the rising generation in India and Indian business leaders, men and women, who are looking to make investments in this country to know that America it's not only open for business but we look forward to growing the relationship between our two countries for decades to come," Pence said.

Pence said the four million members of the Indian diaspora across the US represent some of the best people in this country and they're creating wealth and prosperity.

He said they have made enormous contributions in the incredible relationship that they have helped to facilitate and forage between the United States and India.

Immigration has been a very critical agenda of the Trump campaign and his presidency, with Trump asserting throughout that as the American President he will ensure job security and safety for American citizens first.

As job losses mounted and the American economy suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump ordered some stringent immigration restrictions, including suspending the H-1B visas, which is popular among Indian IT professionals, along with other foreign work visas for the rest of the year.

Trump has said the step was essential to help millions of Americans who have lost their jobs due to the current economic crisis.

Trump issued the proclamation in June, ahead of the presidential election in which he is being challenged by Democratic Party's nominee and former vice president Joe Biden.

"In the administration of our nation's immigration system, we must remain mindful of the impact of foreign workers on the The United States labour market, particularly in the current extraordinary environment of high domestic unemployment and depressed demand for labour," said the proclamation issued by Trump.

Indian IT workers form the majority of H-1B visa holders in the US and have to wait decades for a Green Card due to the huge backlog.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump US immigration Mike Pence US elections 2020
India Matters
Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
If everyone wears a mask, we can achieve 90% effect of lockdown: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
concerns have been raised regarding change of behaviour in big cats. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
See photos: Tigress, cubs come out in the open, hunt cow near Corbett
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp