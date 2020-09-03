STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Nepal extends prohibitory orders for one more week in Kathmandu

The two week-long prohibitory order imposed by the authorities in Kathmandu expires on Wednesday midnight.

Published: 03rd September 2020 01:23 AM

A Nepalese man wearing face mask walks past a closed shop during lockdown in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: The authorities in Nepal's capital Kathmandu have extended the prohibitory orders for another week until September 9, in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the valley's three districts.

The two week-long prohibitory order imposed by the authorities in Kathmandu expires on Wednesday midnight.

A virtual meeting of the Chief District Officers of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur took the decision.

With 388 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, Kathmandu valley's COVID-19 tally has crossed 6,000, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

Nepal has allowed international flights' operation from September 1 to bring in its citizens stranded across the world due to the pandemic.

