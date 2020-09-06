STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

North Chile shaken by 6.3 magnitude earthquake, second powerful tremor in just one week

The Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of the Chilean navy said the characteristics of the earthquake did pose a tsunami threat for the coast.

Published: 06th September 2020 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Earthquake

Chile's National Emergency Office said there had been no reports of injuries or damage. (File Photo | PTI)

By Associated Press

SANTIAGO: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.3 shook northern Chile on Saturday night, the second powerful tremor to hit the country this week, though there were no reports of casualties or property damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake's epicenter was 45 kilometers (29 miles) northwest of Ovalle in the northwest of the country, and about 400 kilometers (249 miles) north of Chile's capital, Santiago.

The quake struck at a depth of 30.7 kilometers (19 miles), it said.

Chile's National Emergency Office said there had been no reports of injuries or damage.

The Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of the Chilean navy said the characteristics of the earthquake did pose a tsunami threat for the coast.

A magnitude 6.8 quake struck in the Pacific off the coast of northern Chile early Tuesday.

No injuries or damage were reported.

Chile lies along the Pacific basin's 'Ring of Fire,' and is frequently hit by tremors with magnitudes exceeding 6.0.

The last major earthquake was in the early morning of February 27, 2010, a magnitude 8.8 jolt that affected several Chilean regions and caused a tsunami, killing 526 people and leaving dozens missing.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Earthquake North Chile
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp