STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

13,000 foreign workers in Singapore barred from working for missing COVID-19 testing deadline

Once these workers have undergone their RRT, their AccessCode will be restored to 'green' and they will be allowed to return to work.

Published: 08th September 2020 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2020 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Members of a family wearing face masks enter Jurong Bird Park for a visit in Singapore on July 24, 2020.

Members of a family wearing face masks enter Jurong Bird Park for a visit in Singapore. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Around 13,000 foreign workers in Singapore were not allowed to resume work after they missed the deadline to undergo the mandatory fortnightly COVID-19 testing, officials said on Tuesday.

The AccessCode Status for these 13,000 foreign workers will remain "red" and they cannot return to work, said the Ministry of Health.

"This is to protect the health and safety of the other workers," it added.

The workers missed the September 5 deadline to undergo the fortnightly Rostered Routine Testing (RRT).

Once these workers have undergone their RRT, their AccessCode will be restored to "green" and they will be allowed to return to work.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

As part of the safeguards to ensure the safe restart of work, workers, many of them from India, staying in dormitories, are required to undergo rostered routine testing every 14 days.

The Ministry of Manpower, Economic Development Board, Building and Construction Authority, and Health Promotion Board have been engaging the employers since August and reminding them to schedule their workers for RRT before September 5 deadline.

Meanwhile, Singapore on Tuesday reported 47 new coronavirus cases, taking the country's tally to 57,091.

There was an imported case who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

The rest were migrant workers here.

ALSO WATCH:

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Singapore COVID 19 Coronavirus pandemic
India Matters
102-year-old Mummaneni Subbamma. (Photo| EPS)
102-yr-old AP woman recovers from Covid-19 in home isolation
Adventures Overlandare will soon open bookings for a Delhi to London bus tour, May 2021.
Adventures Overland: Now, travel from Delhi to London by road in 70 days
The Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Photo | EPS)
Mission Ayodhya fulfilled, seers' body now vows to ‘liberate’ Kashi, Mathura
A volunteer is injected with either an experimental COVID-19 vaccine or a comparison shot as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential vaccine, led by Oxford University. (File photo
'Disturbing trend': Parents delaying kids' vaccination due to Covid fear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The persistence of the fire for eight days has weakened the superstructure of the vessel (Photo | AP)
Oil spill in Indian Ocean, leak 'under control' says Sri Lanka
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | PTI)
'Gabbar Singh Tax' second major attack on India's unorganised economy: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp