STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Microsoft made hacking claims with TikTok deal in mind: Global Times

Besides Microsoft, other companies including Oracle are in the race to buy TikTok's US operations.

Published: 11th September 2020 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Microsoft

Microsoft (File photo| AP)

By IANS

BEIJING: After Microsoft said that hackers with ties to China, Russia and Iran are trying to snoop on people with the upcoming US presidential election, Chinese experts said that the company made the claims in a bid to show loyalty to the US President Donald Trump and ensure its smooth buyout of TikTok, Global Times reported on Friday.

Microsoft, which is one of the front-runners in the race to buy TikTok's US operations, said on Thursday that a hacking group called "Zirconium", operating from China, has attacked high-profile individuals associated with the election, including people associated with the Joe Biden for President campaign and prominent leaders in the international affairs community.

The company mentioned two other hacking groups operating from Russia and Iran.

In its report, the Chinese state-run Global Times which cited a Fudan University professor said that Microsoft's claims demonstrated the firm's loyalty to Trump.

"China would never do anything to target the US presidential election," Shen Yi, Professor at the School of International Relations and Public Affairs of Fudan University was quoted as saying.

Besides Microsoft, other companies including Oracle are in the race to buy TikTok's US operations.

The short-video platform owned by Chinese unicorn ByteDance is facing the threat of a ban from the Trump administration unless the company divests TikTok's US operations by September 20.

With regard to Microsoft's claims about the hacking group operating from China, the report said that "such accusations are based on false pretenses that fail to address real cyberspace threats, since cyber security requires joint efforts by the whole international community."

 

TAGS
Microsoft US Presidential elections hacking TikTok
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp