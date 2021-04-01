STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Japan puts Osaka, two other areas under coronavirus semi-emergency

The measures, like the previous state of emergency, largely focus on restaurants and bars, while stores, schools, theaters and museums will not be affected.

Published: 01st April 2021 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

People wear face masks as they make their way in Osaka, western Japan

People wear face masks as they make their way in Osaka, western Japan (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Japan designated Osaka and two other areas for new virus control steps on Thursday as infections there rise less than four months before the Tokyo Olympics.

Osaka, neighboring Hyogo and Miyagi in the north have had sharp increases in daily cases since early March, soon after Japan scaled down its partial and non-binding state of emergency that began in January. Japan lifted the state of emergency in the Tokyo area on March 21, fully ending the measures aimed at slowing the coronavirus and relieving pressure on medical systems treating COVID-19 patients.

Experts have raised concerns about Osaka’s rapid spike — with many cases linked to new variants of the virus from Britain — and the burden on health care.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, at a government task force meeting Thursday, designated the three prefectures for pre-emergency status under a new intensive prevention law beginning next Monday. The measure lasts until May 5.

“The measure is intended to prevent the infections from spreading further so that we don't have to issue another state of emergency," Suga said.

An international figure skating championship is scheduled in April 15-18 in Osaka city, where skaters from five countries are to participate. The Olympic torch relay is scheduled to pass through Osaka city in two weeks.

“Personally, I think the Olympic torch relay in Osaka City should be canceled,” Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura said, noting that virus prevention steps such as social distancing and avoiding non-essential outings should be ensured rather than hosting the event.

Torch relay organizers have already asked people to keep social distance, wear masks and refrain from cheering when runners pass. They have said they will reroute or cancel the legs of the relay if needed.

Suga said it is the first time the government is applying the law enacted in February. It is designed to target specific municipalities as a pre-emergency measure and allows prefectural leaders to request or order business owners to close at 8 p.m. and take other steps. It allows compensation for those who comply and fines for violators.

The measures, like the previous state of emergency, largely focus on restaurants and bars, while stores, schools, theaters and museums will not be affected.

Six cities — Osaka in Osaka prefecture, Kobe and three other cities in Hyogo, and Sendai in Miyagi prefecture — are covered.

Japan has so far managed the pandemic much better than the United States and Europe without imposing a binding lockdown. But Suga’s government has been struggling to control the spread of the virus while minimizing damage to the economy.

Japan was also weak on testing despite repeated calls from experts and opposition lawmakers. Suga on Thursday vowed to step up testing capacity while strengthening monitoring and preventive measures for new variants, while promising to do utmost to protect the medical system by securing enough beds and hospital rooms.

“We will do everything we can to keep the infections from becoming a big wave,” Suga said, and urged people to take basic preventive measures until they're vaccinated.

Japan had 474,773 cases and 9,162 deaths as of Wednesday, according to the health ministry. Osaka reported 599 daily new cases Wednesday, surpassing Tokyo's 414.

Cases in Tokyo has also been on the rise. The capital city on Thursday reported 475 new cases. Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike warned that a situation like in Osaka "can happen here at any time.”

Government advisers say cases are increasing in parts of the country, including western and northern Japan, and variants that are believed to be more contagious are rising rapidly in the Osaka region.

Hyogo Gov. Toshizo Ido told reporters his prefecture has faced sharp upsurges since early March, especially in Kobe and a few other cities where the majority of new cases were from variants.

He also noted that younger generations, including children, are being infected, another possible sign that the variants are behind the spread.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Osaka coronavirus semi-emergency Japan semi emergency
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp