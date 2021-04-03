STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deeply saddened: India condoles loss of lives in Taiwan train accident

On Friday, a passenger train carrying 490 people derailed in a tunnel in eastern Taiwan, killing at least 50 and injuring dozens more, authorities said.

Published: 03rd April 2021 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

In this image made from a video released by hsnews.com.tw, passengers are helped to climb out of a derailed train in Hualien County in eastern Taiwan. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday extended condolences to the families of the victims of the train accident in Taiwan.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of so many lives in the railway accident in Taiwan. Our deepest condolences to the families and our prayers for the early recovery of the injured," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

The eight-car train, travelling to Taitung, came off the rails in a tunnel just north of Hualien Friday morning, causing several carriages to hit the wall of the tunnel, the government-run Central News Agency (CNA) reported, citing the fire department.

The train driver was among the dead, the fire department told the government's executive office, and at least 69 survivors were being treated in several hospitals in the surrounding Hualien County. 

