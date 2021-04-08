STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Islamic preacher arrested in Bangladesh for making 'anti-state speech'

Madani, popularly known as "shishu bokta" (child preacher), has been sued under the Digital Security Act (DSA) for allegedly making anti-state statements, as well as for instigating unrest.

Published: 08th April 2021 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

DHAKA: A 27-year-old Bangaladeshi Islamic preacher has again been apprehended by the police, this time under the Digital Security Act (DSA) for allegedly making an "anti-state speech" and inciting disorder, according to media reports on Thursday.

Rafiqul Islam Madani, Director of Sawtul Hera Madrasa, was picked up from his ancestral home in northern Bangladesh's Netrokona district on Wednesday, Director of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Legal and Media, Commander Khandaker Al Moin said.

Madani, popularly known as "shishu bokta" (child preacher), has been sued under the Digital Security Act (DSA) for allegedly making anti-state statements, as well as for instigating unrest, The Dhaka Tribune reported.

This is the second time in less than a month that Madani has been arrested.

On March 25, the police apprehended Madani, along with 30 others, from Motijheel thana in Dhaka district for protesting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit here.

On that occasion, Madani was released from custody within a few hours.

Reacting to the fresh arrest, Islamic advocacy group Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh demanded that Madani be released at the earliest.

Madani is a central committee member of the group.

Hefazat leaders warned that their movement could toughen if Madani was not released.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Islamic preacher arrested Bangladesh anti-state speech
India Matters
Security personnel stand guard at Connaught Place as night curfew was imposed by Delhi government to curb Covid spread. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Ten states showing upward trajectory of daily new Covid-19 cases
People wait to register themselves to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Doctors getting reinfected even after taking two shots of Covid vaccine
Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11
Voters queue up to cast their ballot (Photo | BP Deepu,EPS)
Election narrative in Kerala skipped real issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp