STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia tests positive for COVID-19

Dhaka Tribune reported that one of Zia's relatives, who had met her last week, had later tested positive for the coronavirus.

Published: 11th April 2021 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia (File photo | AP)

By PTI

DHAKA: Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, a year after she was released from jail temporarily amidst the pandemic, according to media reports.

The 75-year-old Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief's samples were sent to the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh, for testing on Saturday, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper quoted Public Relations Officer, Health Ministry, Maidul Islam Prodhan as saying.

"It came back as positive today [Sunday], which has been updated on the database of the Directorate of Health Services,” he told Dhaka Tribune.

The newspaper reported that one of Zia's relatives, who had met her last week, had later tested positive for the coronavirus.

"That is why madam's [Zia] family took steps for her COVID-19 test, though she has no major symptoms," a source close to the family told the Dhaka Tribune.

However, BNP leaders failed to confirm Zia's diagnosis.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Sayrul Kabir Khan, member of BNP press wing, said, "After talking to Khaleda Zia's physician Dr Mamun, I came to know that it was a regular health check-up. We have no information about the positive COVID-19 test report."

Zia has served thrice as the premier of Bangladesh since 1991. Her party suffered a miserable defeat in the 2018 elections bagging only six seats in the 300-seat parliament.

Her conviction on "moral turpitude" charges de-barred her from contesting the polls.

Zia is serving a 17-year prison term in two graft cases since February 8, 2018.

She was sent to jail by a local court on charges of embezzling foreign donations meant for an orphanage, named after her slain husband and president Ziaur Rehman, during her premiership between 2001 and 2006.

Rehman, a military ruler-turned-politician, was the founder of the BNP.

She was convicted in another corruption case later the same year, though her party claims both cases are politically motivated.

In March 2020, Zia was released from jail for six months on condition that she would stay at home, amid the coronavirus outbreak. Last month, the Bangladesh government extended the suspension of the sentence for a second time by six months.

The coronavirus has claimed 9,661 lives, along with 678,937 confirmed cases, in Bangladesh so far.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khaleda Zia Coronavirus Bangladesh coronavirus cases former Bangladesh PM
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp