STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian-origin truck driver jailed for 22 years over deaths of four Australian cops

Singh was jailed for 22 years, with a non-parole period of 18 year and six months, the report said.

Published: 14th April 2021 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Jails, Prison

Image used for representation only

By PTI

MELBOURNE: A 48-year-old Indian-origin drug-affected and sleep deprived truck driver was jailed on Wednesday for 22 years for ploughing his heavy vehicle into Australian police officers and killing four of them last year in Melbourne's Eastern Freeway, according to media reports.

Mohinder Singh was sentenced in Victoria's Supreme Court after pleading guilty to four counts of culpable driving causing death, three charges of trafficking a drug of dependence, and one charge of possession of a drug of dependence.

Singh was fatigued and drug-affected.

He stopped on his route to do a drug deal, before veering into the emergency lane of the freeway in Kew and ploughing his 19-tonne prime mover into officers and their stationary vehicles on April 22 last year, The Age newspaper reported.

Constable Lynette Taylor, senior constable Kevin King and constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney died at the scene, The Guardian reported.

Singh was jailed for 22 years, with a non-parole period of 18 year and six months, the report said.

Justice Paul Coghlan said the crash had shocked the public conscience and described footage of the incident as chilling.

The grief of those close to the victims is profound and life-changing, Coghlan told the court.

Such grief is heightened by the sudden and unnecessary nature of the deaths. We can only hope ...as time goes by, some amelioration of their suffering can come about.

 He was "actively psychotic" as he claimed he had seen a witch before killing the officers in the crash.

The officers had pulled over Porsche driver Richard Pusey for allegedly speeding at the time.

Multiple CCTV cameras showed footage of Singh "repeatedly drifting" into the emergency lane of the freeway before the crash, 9news.com reported.

Singh's reckless driving was observed by other motorists, with one witness saying: "He's going to... kill someone."

Singh was an ice user who, investigators estimate, had rested only five of the 72 hours before the crash and spent much of those three days dealing and using drugs with associates when not driving, The Age reported.

The heartbroken families of the four fallen police officers say "no amount of punishment" can ease the grief they feel over losing their loved ones, it said.

Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir said police would commemorate the anniversary in services next week and one later this year that would be open to the public given the overwhelming support shown to the force from the community.

The tragedy, he said, was a reminder of the daily risks police faced performing their duties.

That's not lost on us, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
truck driver Aus police officers Australian cops
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Marine Drive sea front is seen deserted during weekend lockdown in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra almost locked down? Here's a list of what's open, what's not
Health worker collecting a sample for COVID-19 test.
Chhattisgarh’s Raipur leaves behind UK, UAE in its daily COVID tally
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp