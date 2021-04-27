STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: Adani Group secures seven cryogenic tanks from Thailand

The multinational conglomerate had announced on Monday that they have successfully secured 12 cryogenic tanks to transport liquid oxygen from Dubai.

Published: 27th April 2021 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Cryogenic tanks being airlifted from Bangkok airport by the Indian Air Force

Cryogenic tanks being airlifted from Bangkok airport by the Indian Air Force. (Photo| Twitter/ @AdaniOnline)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid a shortage of medical oxygen in the country due to surging coronavirus cases, the Adani Group has informed that they have successfully secured seven more cryogenic tanks to transport liquid oxygen from Thailand.

In a tweet, the Adani Group said: "Thank you, Thailand. Thank you @IAF_MCC. We have secured 7 more cryogenic tanks. 4 of them will be airlifted today by our tireless IAF from Bangkok. Cryogenic tanks are tremendously useful now since a lot more life-saving oxygen can be transported in liquid than in gas form."

"We are relentlessly searching for more cryogenic tanks. Now that the non-medical use of liquid oxygen has been restricted, our people's medical oxygen needs can be met as India gets more tanks to distribute the 7,500 MT of oxygen that our nation produces daily," it added.

The multinational conglomerate had announced on Monday that they have successfully secured 12 cryogenic tanks to transport liquid oxygen from Dubai. The central government has restricted the use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes with immediate effect and the use of liquid oxygen will be allowed for medical purposes only.

India reported 3.23 lakh fresh coronavirus cases and over 2,700 related deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 3,23,144 new COVID-19 cases, 2771 related deaths, and 2,51,827 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,82,204, as per the health ministry update on Tuesday morning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani Group Liquid oxygen Cryogenic oxygen tanks
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp