Nepal's Covid tally climbs to 825,722 after 2,075 new cases in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal has reported 2,075 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the nation to 825,722, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health and Population also said that so far 10,458 people have died in the country due to coronavirus.

"A total 2,075 new cases of coronavirus infections have been reported in Nepal in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country has reached 825,722," the health ministry said in a statement.

During this period, 7,703 swab samples were tested under the RT-PCR method, of which 1,424 turned out to be positive.

Likewise, 5,372 people underwent antigen tests for the virus, of which an additional 651 tested positive.

As of now, there are 39,321 corona active cases across the country.

In the past 24 hours, 2,382 people have achieved recovery whereas 30 deaths have been reported.

Of the total cases so far, 695,925 people have achieved recovery.

Nepal's corona recovery rate currently stands at 93.3 per cent.

Likewise, 3,835,608 people have received their full dose of the Covid-19 vaccine till date, the health ministry said.