STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nepal's Covid tally climbs to 825,722 after 2,075 new cases in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Population also said that so far 10,458 people have died in the country due to coronavirus.

Published: 21st August 2021 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 09:48 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Nepal's corona recovery rate currently stands at 93.3 per cent. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal has reported 2,075 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the nation to 825,722, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health and Population also said that so far 10,458 people have died in the country due to coronavirus.

"A total 2,075 new cases of coronavirus infections have been reported in Nepal in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country has reached 825,722," the health ministry said in a statement.

During this period, 7,703 swab samples were tested under the RT-PCR method, of which 1,424 turned out to be positive.

Likewise, 5,372 people underwent antigen tests for the virus, of which an additional 651 tested positive.

As of now, there are 39,321 corona active cases across the country.

In the past 24 hours, 2,382 people have achieved recovery whereas 30 deaths have been reported.

Of the total cases so far, 695,925 people have achieved recovery.

Nepal's corona recovery rate currently stands at 93.3 per cent.

Likewise, 3,835,608 people have received their full dose of the Covid-19 vaccine till date, the health ministry said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in Nepal Coronavirus Covid 19 Pandemic
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp