Timeline of key events in Myanmar, long under military rule

In 1988, Aung San Suu Kyi, the daughter of an independence hero, returns to her home country as pro-democracy protests are erupting against the junta.

Published: 01st February 2021 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Ky

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

Here is a timeline of all the key events that took place in Myanmar:

- Jan. 4, 1948: Country then known as Burma gains independence from British colonial rule.

- 1962: Military leader Ne Win stages a coup and rules the country through a junta for many years.

- 1988: Aung San Suu Kyi, the daughter of an independence hero, returns to her home country as pro-democracy protests are erupting against the junta.

Security forces open fire on demonstrators in August protests, and hundreds are killed.

- July 1989: An increasingly outspoken critic of the junta, Suu Kyi is put under house arrest.

- May 27, 1990: The National League for Democracy, founded by Suu Kyi, wins a landslide victory in elections, but the military refuses to hand over power.

- October 1991: Suu Kyi is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her peaceful struggle against the regime.

- Nov. 7, 2010: A pro-junta party wins Myanmar's first elections in 20 years, a vote that was boycotted as unfair and rigged in its favour.

- Nov. 13, 2010: Suu Kyi is freed from detention after spending long periods of the past two decades under house arrest.

- 2012: Suu Kyi wins a by-election and takes her seat in Parliament, holding public office for the first time.

- Nov. 8, 2015: The NLD wins a sweeping victory in general elections that were the first openly held since 1990.

The military retained significant power under a constitution that also barred Suu Kyi from the presidency, but the position of state counsellor was created for her to lead the government.

- Aug. 25, 2017: Insurgents attack military outposts in the western state of Rakhine, killing dozens.

The military responds with a massive crackdown on the Rohingya Muslim population, who begin fleeing by the hundreds of thousands into Bangladesh.

- Dec. 11, 2019: Suu Kyi defended the military in a case at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, denying it had committed genocide.

- Nov. 8, 2020: Myanmar holds elections, with the NLD capturing an outright majority in Parliament.

- Jan. 29, 2021: Myanmar's election commission rejects the military's allegations of fraud in the elections, finding no evidence to support the claims.

- Feb. 1, 2021: Myanmar military takes control of the country for one year, citing the government's failure to act against its claims of voter fraud and refusal to postpone the November elections because of the coronavirus crisis.

Her party says Suu Kyi is again placed under house arrest.

