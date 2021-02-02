STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
15 dead in bus accident in Pakistan's Balochistan province

The bus was going to Karachi from Panjgur area of Balochistan when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned in the early hours of Tuesday near Uthal town.

Accident

Representational Image

By PTI

KARACHI: At least 15 people, including five women and three children, were killed and 10 others seriously hurt in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Tuesday when a speeding passenger bus overturned on the Quetta-Karachi highway, according to media reports.

The bus was going to Karachi, the capital of Sindh province, from Panjgur area of Balochistan when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned in the early hours of Tuesday near Uthal town, officials told The Express Tribune newspaper.

The deceased were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Uthal, while four grievously injured persons have been shifted to Karachi.

The deceased include five women, three children and seven men. They are yet to be identified.

Questions have been raised on whether the bus was overspeeding. However, officials are yet to confirm.

Meanwhile, Samaa TV quoted a local police officer as saying that poor visibility due to fog in the early morning led to the accident.

