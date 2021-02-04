STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russian news editor jailed 'over re-tweet'

The journalist was detained on Saturday in front of his young son. 

Published: 04th February 2021 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image

By AFP

A Russian court on Wednesday sentenced Sergei Smirnov, chief editor of Mediazona, an online news publication often critical of the government, to 25 days in jail over a re-tweet amid a growing crackdown on critics.

Smirnov, 45, was found guilty of repeatedly violating legislation on public gatherings, his lawyer Fyodor Sirosh told AFP.

Ahead of a January 23 protest in support of top opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Smirnov re-tweeted a joke that included the time of the protest rally.

In the re-tweeted post, a Twitter user quipped that the editor looked like the leader of the punk group Tarakany (Cockroaches), Dmitry Spirin.

Sirosh said the Mediazona editor had been accused of urging Russians to protest.

The journalist was detained on Saturday in front of his young son. 

Mediazona is an online publication which writes about court cases and abuses of prisoners' rights, among other subjects. Its publisher is anti-Kremlin activist Pyotr Verzilov.

"This is the first arrest of an editor-in-chief of a media outlet in the history of Russia," Verzilov tweeted. 

"The Kremlin is not only trying to harshly crack down on protests but is also trying to intimidate journalists who are writing about what's happening." 

Verzilov said Smirnov did not even attend the January 23 rally.

- 'Theatre of the absurd' - 
Smirnov's jailing sparked a chorus of condemnation from international watchdogs and Russian media outlets.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) called the Mediazona editor's sentencing "the theatre of the absurd!"

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said journalists in Russia should be able to work without fear.

"CPJ is concerned with the baseless persecution of the chief editor of @mediazzzona Sergey Smirnov and calls for his immediate release," it tweeted.

Syndicate 100, a coalition of Russian media outlets, said Smirnov had been jailed over a "joke about himself" but also stressed that it was retribution for his work.

"The journalistic community is convinced that Smirnov's arrest is linked to his professional activities," it said.

Russia's top independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta said it would for the next 25 days publish "key Mediazona articles" in a gesture of solidarity.

Over the past two weekends tens of thousands of Russians took to the streets across the country in support of opposition leader Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic.

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old anti-corruption campaigner was given a jail term of two years and eight months for violating the terms of a 2014 suspended sentence on embezzlement charges he claims were a pretext to silence him.

Protest monitors say that more than 10,000 people have been detained at the most recent pro-Navalny rallies.


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sergei Smirnov Freedom of press Vladimir Putin
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp