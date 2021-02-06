STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

After Facebook, Twitter, Myanmar junta now shuts down Instagram to curb protests against coup

For the fourth night Friday, the cacophony of noise from windows and balconies reverberated through Yangon, as resistance to the coup and arrests of activists and politicians gathered steam.

Published: 06th February 2021 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Burmese people living in Thailand hold pictures of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest in front of the Myanmar embassy in Bangkok. (Photo | AP)

Burmese people living in Thailand hold pictures of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest in front of the Myanmar embassy in Bangkok. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

YANGON: Military authorities in charge of Myanmar broadened a ban on social media following this week's coup and shut Twitter and Instagram, as residents in the biggest city again banged pots and plastic bottles to show their opposition to the army takeover.

In addition to Facebook and related apps, the military government on Friday ordered communications operators and internet service providers to cut access to Twitter and Instagram.

The statement said that some people are trying to use both platforms to spread fake news.

Netblocks, which tracks social media disruptions and shutdowns, confirmed the loss of Twitter service starting 10 PM.

Instagram was already subject to restrictions.

Telenor, a Norway-based telecommunications company operating in Myanmar though a subsidiary, said it had complied with the order but also challenged "the necessity and proportionality of the directive."

State media are heavily censored and Facebook, in particular, has become the main source of news and information in the country.

It is also used to organize protests.

For the fourth night Friday, the cacophony of noise from windows and balconies reverberated through the commercial capital of Yangon, as resistance to the coup and arrests of activists and politicians gathered steam.

Earlier Friday, nearly 300 members of Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party declared themselves as the sole legitimate representatives of the people and asked for international recognition as the country's government.

They were supposed to take their seats Monday in a new session of Parliament following the November elections when the military announced it was taking power for a year.

The military accused Suu Kyi and her party of failing to act on its complaints that the election was fraudulent, though the election commission said it had no found no evidence to support the claims.

In New York, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pledged Friday that the United Nations will do everything it can to unite the international community and create conditions for the military coup in Myanmar to be reversed.

He told a news conference it is "absolutely essential" to carry out the Security Council's calls for a return to democracy, respect for the results of the November elections, and release of all people detained by the military, "which means the reversal of the coup that took place."

Guterres said Christine Schraner Burgener, the UN special envoy for Myanmar, had a first contact with the military since the coup and expressed the UN's strong opposition to the takeover.

According to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, she reiterated to Deputy Commander-in-Chief Vice General Soe Win "the secretary-general's strong condemnation of the military's action that disrupted the democratic reforms that were taking place in the country."

In addition to 134 officials and lawmakers who were detained in the coup, another 18 activists also are being held, said the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners in Myanmar.

On Thursday, authorities arrested four among about 20 protesters who had gathered outside the University of Medicine in Mandalay to oppose the coup.

On Friday, Suu Kyi's senior aide, Win Htein, was picked up in Mayangone township.

He told BBC in a phone call early Friday that he was being arrested for sedition, which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Suu Kyi and President Win Myint are also under house arrest and have been charged with minor offenses, seen by many as merely providing a legal veneer for their detention.

She was described by her party as being in good health.

In the largest rallies since the takeover, hundreds of students and teachers took to the streets Friday to demand the military hand power back to elected politicians.

Demonstrations spread to several parts of the country, even in the tightly controlled capital of Naypyitaw.

"We will never be together with them," lecturer Nwe Thazin said of the military at a protest at the Yangon University of Education.

"We want that kind of government to collapse as soon as possible."

Myanmar was under military rule for five decades after a 1962 coup, and Suu Kyi's five years as leader since 2015 had been its most democratic period despite continued use of repressive colonial-era laws and persecution of minority Rohingya Muslims.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Myanmar Myanmar Coup
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp