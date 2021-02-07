STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nepal, India jointly inaugurate road link connecting Indo-Nepal border

The India grant assistance of Rs 44.48 million was utilised for the construction of the road, according to a statement issued by the Indian embassy in Kathmandu.

Published: 07th February 2021 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

India-Nepal ties

Flags of Nepal (Left) and India (File photos | PTI)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal and India jointly inaugurated a newly-constructed 108-kilometer road that connects the Indian border with several areas of the Himalayan nation on Tuesday, the Indian embassy here said.

Built with Indian grant assistance, the blacktopped road from the Indian border Laxmipur-Balara to Gadhaiya in Sarlahi district, Nepal was jointly inaugurated by Nitesh Kumar, Consul General of the Consulate General of India, Birgunj and Binod Kumar Mauwar, division chief of Department of Roads, Chandranigahpur.

The India grant assistance of Rs 44.48 million was utilised for the construction of the road, according to a statement issued by the Indian embassy in Kathmandu. The road was taken up as a high impact community development project under an agreement between the governments of India and Nepal, it said.

The newly-built road connecting the Indo-Nepal border is expected to ease the movement of daily commuters across the border, it added.

India-Nepal bilateral ties came under strain after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8 last year.

Nepal reacted sharply to the inauguration of the road, claiming that it passed through the Nepalese territory. India rejected the claim, asserting that the road lies completely within its territory.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indo Nepal border India Nepal road Laxmipur Balara road India Nepal ties
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi enlists welfare measures taken for farmers in last 6 years
Shambhu Highway blocked during ‘chakka jam’ in Patiala
'Understand farmers pain, stop your monologue': Opposition tears into govt
Gallery
Seventeen young women, mostly from villages across Karnataka, are training to shoot, handle explosives, rappel, rope walk, handle terror, as they build grit and endurance, for 12 hours a day. (Photo | EPS)
Deploying soon: Karnataka Police's first batch of all-woman Garuda commandos
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp