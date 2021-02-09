STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle join virtual poetry class to celebrate Black History Month

The royal duo that stepped down from the elite status lives and moved to Los Angeles and California in March with their 21-month-old son Archie focus on 'giving back' as their priority.

Published: 09th February 2021 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Prince Harry (R) and wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry (R) and wife Meghan Markle (File photo| AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Setting yet another surprise for their fans, the royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a virtual poetry class via Zoom to celebrate Black History Month.

According to Us Weekly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their favourite poetry lines among the teenagers. Get Lit, the organisation that focuses on increasing literacy and confidence among teenagers took to their official Instagram account and announced "It was the best weekend EVER! Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were magic and kind and interested in poetry!"

"We are so grateful for their visit in honour of Black History Month. It goes down as the most epic experience in Get Lit history!!!" the post continued.

Speaking about the experience Mason Granger, a teacher at Get Lit said, "The root of them deciding to come is because at some point in their lives, they were moved by a poem. And whoever wrote that poem at some point thought to themselves, 'Does this even matter? Is anyone even listening?' And they shared it anyway."

"My kids shared poems, they asked questions, the kids answered and asked questions back, they responded authentically (they actually read and learned the kids' bios I'd sent earlier)," the teacher added.

As per Us Weekly, in April 2020, the royals rejoined the ladies of Hubb Community Kitchen in a video call to talk about their effective cookbook. After one month, the Los Angeles local and her better half slammed the Crisis Text Line association's virtual workforce gathering to become familiar with psychological wellness promotion in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The royal duo that stepped down from the elite status lives and moved to Los Angeles and California in March with their 21-month-old son Archie focus on 'giving back' as their priority.

"Harry doesn't have any regrets about leaving the royal family whatsoever and is really happy in Montecito. He and Meghan are enjoying their new life in California being a normal family and having the freedom to make their own decisions without anyone watching over them." an insider told Us Weekly in January. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Black History Month
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp